eSerie A TIM: Karimisbak named MVP of the tournament

The Betclic Apogee player, on loan to Hellas Verona FC eSports, runner-up for the second consecutive year, takes the stage on the national scene

One step away from the dream: an amazing Karim ‘Karimisbak’ Rmaiti surrenders only in the eSerie A TIM final and leads Hellas Verona FC eSports to become vice champion of Italy. The triumph goes to Juventus Dsyre, with the player Danilo ‘DaniPitbull’ Pinto who prevails 2-1 in a somewhat mocking final act for Karim.

However, the Betclic Apogee player obtained a significant consolation. Karimisbak was in fact awarded as MVP of the competition, crowning an extraordinary journey that starts well before this season.

Hellas Verona and Juventus had just challenged each other in the semifinal. In the winner bracket, Karimisbak had established himself with a score of 2-1, qualifying directly to the final. DaniPitbull instead got there by winning the loser bracket and then ‘avenging’ the previous defeat.

However, it is a historic result for Hellas Verona FC eSports, who had already snatched the pass for the final phase for the first time in their third participation in eSerie A TIM. A high-altitude journey that ended on the climax, but which leaves both Karimisbak and Hellas Verona aware that they can always play it with anyone.

Karimisbak joined the cause of the Veneto team at the beginning of the season, following the partnership between Betclic Apogee and Outplayed Gaming, with the latter being able to count on the loan of the boys under Betclic Apogee. By virtue of a pre-existing agreement stipulated by Outplayed Gaming itself with Hellas Verona FC eSports, Karimisbak dressed in yellow and blue and is currently demonstrating his value with exceptional performances.

BETCLIC APOGEE ESPORTS

Founded in 2017, in 2022 Betclic Apogee became the first esports team in the world to receive Carbon Neutral certification. The team is made up of players from three countries – Italy, Portugal and Poland – who participate in national and international FIFA competitions. In its palmarès, the team has several national titles and two European titles.

Maria Raffaella Micuccio, Country Manager Italy for Betclic: “Having reached this point is a source of great satisfaction. Of course, when he reaches the final and then loses it, it is natural that there is some regret, but Karim once again proved to be a player of absolute level. We are very happy to have reached this high and we know that this is not a point of arrival, but a stage in a wonderful journey that still has so much to say.”

Francesco Bovolenta, eSports Manager of Hellas Verona: “It was a fabulous season, together with Outplayed we built a squad that proved to be close-knit right away. Karim, Fentix, Craazy and Coach Sweatshirtto led a clear path to the end, from the Regular Season to the Playoffs and the Final Eight. We have bet on Karim since last summer and we thank Betclic Apogee for having immediately embraced our cause. We are proud that he has been recognized as MVP of the competition. This edition of eSerie A TIM was the best from a spectacular and organizational point of view. We hope that in the future the format will further favor those who, like us, manage to compete for the title in the final without even a single flaw. We congratulate the only opponents who defeated us in the double confrontation, but we are sure that no one deserved the trophy more than us. Now, the goal is to grow further, there is no shortage of margins.”