And to row, as already last year, there will be not only the Benetton players, but also the Bortolami staff and the managers: all invited by the historical friends of the Bevanda di Malamocco group, an institution of the Lagoon

TREVISO. Second team building in the Lagoon, for Bortolami’s Lions. In fact, on Friday the caorline regatta in Malamocco is scheduled, with the canonical challenge between Lido and the island of Poveglia which sees the collaboration of all the Venetian oars.

And to row, as last year, there will be not only the Benetton players, but also the staff of Bortolami and the managers: all invited by the historical friends of the Bevanda di Malamocco group, an institution of the Lagoon.

Everything was finished on the occasion of the last “Scampo Festival” – aka “scampata” – last August 6, between one dish and another. Yes, because that day “only” 170 kilos of prawns were cooked, in every possible way: raw, alla busara, with crust and fried. There were more than 150 people, including members and guests, now friends of the house on the Lido. Not only John Kirwan and Michael Lynagh, former nationals such as Fabio Ongaro and Alessandro Troncon and Gonzalo Canale: there was the Venetian entrepreneur Marco Zennaro, who returned to Venice last March after months of imprisonment in Sudan, sitting opposite the president of the Marzio Innocenti Federation. And again Massimo Brunello, coach of the victorious Under 20 national team who came second in the recent Summer Series; Sandro Trevisan, president of the regional committee; the Olympian Daniele Scarpa.

The “escape” of the Bevanda group is a summer ritual, a fixed appointment, in the name of sport, solidarity, and the pleasure of being in company.

The “Scampo d’Oro” award, now in its third edition and named after Giuseppe “Tonci” Morich, went to the Venetian basketball referee Stefano Cazzaro, who refereed Michael Jordan’s Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. –