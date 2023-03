Sudtirol’s extraordinary championship run continues. Bisoli’s team wins at the Vigorito and puts Benevento in even more trouble in the middle of the relegation zone. Match already opened in the 12th minute with a nice header from Belardinelli. The hosts generously tried to rebalance the match but in the 59th minute a goal by Cissé definitively steered the game towards the 2-0 final

