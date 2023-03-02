Star of adult movies and boxer Ellie Brook spoke about her career, but also the “war” with her colleague.

One of the most popular adult film actresses, Eli Use, who is also involved in boxing, spoke openly about the adult industry and the clash with her bitter rival. The pretty blonde was a guest on the channel of the boxer Vidal Ridley, where she revealed spicy details from the shoot in a round of quick questions and set a record in the fight with her colleague Astrid Vet.

Her first task was to choose whether she would rather have sex on the beach or on the plane, and the actress answered: “I hate the beach. Last summer I did it in the water and the sand literally got stuck in my crotch“.

She also revealed that her grandmother is German when asked if she would rather speak any language or play any instrument – “I’ve always wanted to speak Spanish, but I’m just too lazy. Did you know my grandmother is from Germany?” , Ellie said, but it seems she could use some more language skills. When asked if she speaks German, she jokingly replied: “Nein”.

“That was pretty impressive, wasn’t it?”, laughed the actress and boxer, then added without hesitation – “If I knew how to speak any language, imagine how much p*nis I would get”.

Eli Bruk recently spoke about her long-awaited clash with bitter rival Astrid Vet. The two are two of the biggest names in the UK adult entertainment industry and were due to fight in the ring last year before Astrid pulled out. Astrid criticized Ellie for the fake chest sex scene, which she described as “over the top”.

Speaking to Riley on YouTube, Ellie said she would “never fight Vet” when talking about Astrid’s upcoming fight with AJ Bank – “Honestly, no offense, I don’t care. I’m commentating the fight, so I want to stay really neutral. If Astrid wins, great, I’ll never fight her anyway. If AJ wins, she’ll challenge me to a rematch” Eli concluded.

