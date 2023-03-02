Second anti-government demonstration in Chisinau in two weeks amid growing concerns over attempts to destabilize Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova. On February 13, President Sandu denounced an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow the government and place the nation “at Russia’s disposal”. Moscow has strongly rejected her claims. Hundreds of protesters from the pro-Russian Sor party took to the streets in the Moldovan capital. Part of the procession, Moldovan media write, tried to break into the seat of government: after being stopped by the police, the demonstrators headed towards the city hall. Some of them have been arrested.

READ EVERYTHING

READ LESS

