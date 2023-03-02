Home Health Moscow: “Massive drone attack in Crimea blocked”
Moscow: “Massive drone attack in Crimea blocked”

Moldova, new anti-government protest organized by pro-Russians



Second anti-government demonstration in Chisinau in two weeks amid growing concerns over attempts to destabilize Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova. On February 13, President Sandu denounced an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow the government and place the nation “at Russia’s disposal”. Moscow has strongly rejected her claims. Hundreds of protesters from the pro-Russian Sor party took to the streets in the Moldovan capital. Part of the procession, Moldovan media write, tried to break into the seat of government: after being stopped by the police, the demonstrators headed towards the city hall. Some of them have been arrested.



The war in Ukraine reaches the 372nd day. Continues, on the field and in the declarations, the drone war between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow announces it has blocked a “massive attack” carried out by Ukraine on Crimea. Kiev tries itself innocent: “We don’t hit Russia”. During the meeting in Beijing with the Belarusian leader Alexander LukashenkoPresident Xi Jinping he confirmed his willingness to seek a “political solution” to the conflict, abandoning “any Cold War mentality”. As for the situation on the ground, the warmest front remains that of Bakhmut. In Moldavia the pro-Russians tried to enter the government headquarters, several people were arrested.

stopped massive drone strike in Crimea

