Benevento, ultras assault against the team bus – breaking latest news

After the defeat against the Citadel which risks sending the Campania team to C. The external part of the double glazing on the bus windows is broken.

One step away from the abyss of Serie C and after the defeat against Cittadella (3-1, 6 May), which compromised the Giallorossi’s championship even more, the coach of Benevento was joined at high speed by nine-seater vans and boarded up. A real ambush, which took place between Bologna and Florence, in the stretch of motorway called Direttissima. The perpetrators of the attack threw objects of all kinds at the vehicle and managed to break the external part of the double glass on the windows of the bus, while the internal one would have held up. On the spot, therefore, the intervened policewho escorted the team – with no casualties on board – to their destination.

According to the first reconstructions, it would have been the Benevento fans themselves who attacked the bus with the players, coach, staff and managers on board. The defeat remedied on the field of Citadel, at 16 knockouts in this championship, Benevento is getting ever closer and hopelessly closer to Serie C. Among other things, the team should have returned by train, but the delays recorded on Saturday 6 May on the Rome-Milan and Rome-Florence railways, they had favored the choice of returning by bus. Naturally, no one would have ever expected such an ambush. One can well understand the disappointment of the fans for an unfortunate season, which began with very different ambitions, but the situation degenerated into violence and was unjustifiable. The Benevento last in B with 32 points, six points from fourth from last place (useful for the play-off with the fifth from last) and with two games still to play. Practically an ineluctable relegation.