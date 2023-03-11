Benzema blasts Deschamps as a clown

Deschamps accepted an exclusive interview with “Parisian”, saying that Benzema’s departure from the team during the World Cup was a personal act. Didier Deschamps said: “It was his decision for the sake of the team. When I woke up the next day, I knew he had left. It was his decision, he won’t tell you anything else, I understand. And respect him. No one is happy with Benzema leaving. Don’t know who is spreading such rumors. Benzema also called him before deciding to quit the national team.”

Benzema then commented on social media: “Dare to say (clown expression).” Benzema’s current contract renewal negotiations with Real Madrid have stalled. The player hopes to renew his contract with Real Madrid and raise his salary to second in the team. , second only to Hazard. Real Madrid is unwilling to provide a renewal offer for more than one year, and the salary is the same as it is now.

(Tong Heng)