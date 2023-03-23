Benzema is currently going through a difficult season which has been marked by constant injuries. If the Frenchman fails to renew his contract with Real Madrid, they are waiting for him with open arms at his former club, Olympique Lyonnais.

Karim Benzema may leave Real Madrid and return to France. “We will try to do it”

The star of Real Madrid and the winner of the Golden Ball may soon leave the Spanish club, which is due to numerous injuries and a slightly weaker form. Even if Benzema would have to look for a new employer after this season, he has one gate in the form of returning to France, and more specifically to his home team Olympique Lyonnais, where, as the club’s president emphasizes, they are looking forward to such a transfer.

Recently, Jean-Michel Aulas, president of the French team, spoke about the striker on RMC Sport radio, describing him in superlatives – I dream about it every day. We will try for it. I watched the last game against Barcelona which Real lost 2-1. Some people think that Karim is not in great shape, but I think he played very well. said the 74-year-old.

Then he added, “If only we had the opportunity and there was even a small chance of bringing him back, we would do it, taking all the risks.” Benzema is more than mere potential, it is a symbol – praised the player Aulas.

Karim Benzema is a graduate of Olympique Lyon, for whom he played in 2005-2009. It was from this team that he moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for 30 million euros, where he became one of the best strikers in the world. He played a total of 634 matches for the Madrid team, scoring 342 goals and winning the Champions League five times and the Spanish championship four times. Last year he received the Golden Ball award “France Football”.

