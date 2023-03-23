Ford has unveiled, as a world premiere, the new all-electric Explorer, a bold zero-emission SUV that combines German engineering with unmistakable American style. The new Explorer is the first model that will make up the innovative range of 100 percent electric vehicles of the Blue Oval, paving the way for a new interpretation of the brand in Europe. The midsize SUV seats up to five people and offers all the gear you need to embark on a family road trip, ready to explore.

Designed and built in Germany, the all-electric Explorer offers an amazing digital experience, allowing drivers and passengers to stay connected, in maximum comfort, during their journeys. This is thanks to the SYNC Move2 with 15” touchscreen, height adjustable, and a fully connected infotainment system with an audio system designed to optimize listening in the cabin, wireless app integration and driver assistance technologies last generation.

An adventurous design and a 450-litre boot, in five-seater configuration, make the new Ford ideal for exploring the city and beyond. The new 100% electric Explorer sets new standards, thanks to a rich equipment that includes innovative solutions such as the 17-litre MegaConsole between the driver and the front passenger which can hold a 15” laptop, as well as the My Private Locker to hide your personal belongings and the Hands-Free opening of the trunk.

Futuristic exterior styling is matched by a flowing cabin finished with premium materials and premium features such as sculpted sports seats and a Next-Generation Soundbar, a design more common on groundbreaking concept cars than estate cars. All this, combined with the fast charging capacity from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes 1 with the possibility of accessing 500,000 charging points throughout Europe by next year.