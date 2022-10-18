Home Sports Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or: a career full of goals and trophies
Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or: a career full of goals and trophies

Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or: a career full of goals and trophies

The French striker of Real Madrid gets the prestigious award at 34 years old

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Golden Ball, to seal a career full of goals and trophies. French of Algerian origins, 34, the striker of Real Madrid and France, he has won five Champions League, 4 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups with the Blancos and has triumphed four times in the Spanish Liga.

Career

A long curriculum as a protagonist, given that with the Real shirt, starting from 2009, he scored 223 goals in La Liga and 74 in the Champions League. Even earlier, with Lyon, he had graduated as French champion for four seasons in a row. Returning to the French national team in 2021, after a long absence, he is now waiting for the World Cup in Qatar to sublimate the successful career built at club level with the Bleus. Benzema succeeds Lionel Messi, winner of the last two editions, and becomes the oldest footballer to win the Ballon d’Or after Stanley Matthews, who won it in 1956 at the age of 41.

