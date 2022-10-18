Home News Return of flames while brushwood burns, grave a woman
A woman of about 40 years of age was seriously injured in Bertiolo in the late afternoon of Monday 17 October following a flashback resulting in burns to the face and forearms.

The call for help came from a home in Bertiolo. Timely and immediate intervention by the health workers sent by the nurses of the Sores plant who activated an ambulance from Palmanova and a self-medical from Udine.

Once on the spot, in the appurtenances of a house, the health teams immediately rescued the woman who, for reasons under investigation, and in any case accidentally, was injured in the upper part of her body following a flashback, for having used flammable substance, presumably gasoline, to set fire to some brushwood. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

