The Sassuolo striker risks three days of disqualification to be served, possibly, in matches from the next edition of the Italian Cup. The public apology that arrived last night could, however, avoid him being fined
The Football Federation Attorney, Giuseppe Chiné has opened a proceeding against Domenico Berardi. Thus ends on the table of the Prosecutor the story that saw the Sassuolo player as protagonist in the dispute with a fan who yesterday after the Italian Cup match with Modena insulted him: the prosecutor, having acquired the video broadcast on the web, started the proceeding “for the violent behavior against a fan near the Braglia stadium after the Modena-Sassuolo match”.
DISQUALIFICATION RISK
—
On the basis of the violation of article 38, which speaks of violent conduct, Berardi could risk three days of disqualification. Although the attitude of the player, who promptly and publicly apologized after the incident, could help him avoid disciplinary action.
August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 18:58)
