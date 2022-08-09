The Football Federation Attorney, Giuseppe Chiné has opened a proceeding against Domenico Berardi. Thus ends on the table of the Prosecutor the story that saw the Sassuolo player as protagonist in the dispute with a fan who yesterday after the Italian Cup match with Modena insulted him: the prosecutor, having acquired the video broadcast on the web, started the proceeding “for the violent behavior against a fan near the Braglia stadium after the Modena-Sassuolo match”.