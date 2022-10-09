Home Sports Berlusconi to Monzello: “Monza in Serie A is educational for many children”
Berlusconi to Monzello: “Monza in Serie A is educational for many children”

Berlusconi to Monzello: “Monza in Serie A is educational for many children”

Important words by Silvio Berlusconi on the sidelines of the inauguration of the plaque dedicated to his father Luigi. The red and white guys will be even more motivated to do well …

On the sidelines of the presentation of the plaque dedicated to his father, Silvio Berlusconi made some statements. These are his words: “Monza is affirming itself as a Serie A club, all this can have a following as a fact indicated for many young people. We registered the plate to my father, who for me was a great father, and allowed , with its liquidation, to do many beautiful things “.

The president then recalled the Monza motto: “Whoever believes in it fights, whoever believes in it overcomes all obstacles, whoever believes wins”. Finally, the comment on the start of the red and white season: “Well, I’m satisfied with the last two games, now you will see going forward”. A great confidence boost for Raffaele Palladino’s boys.

