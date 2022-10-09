China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 9, according to Korean media reports, the girl group LE SSERAFIM Hong Encai has recovered and has been released from isolation. She will join her teammates to continue performing arts activities.

Honce

It is reported that Hong Encai was previously isolated and treated due to health problems, so he was not able to participate in the music event held last night, which also made fans feel very sorry. However, fortunately, Hong Encai has now recovered and will return to the combination after lifting the isolation.

The following is the full text:

Hello everyone, this is SOURCE MUSIC.

LE SSERAFIM member Hong Encai will be released from quarantine today (October 9).

Hong Encai had no special symptoms during the isolation period after the diagnosis of the new crown and has recovered.

Therefore, daily activities can resume today. Hong Encai will participate in the pre-recording of “LE SSERAFIM COMEBACK SHOW : ANTIFRAGILE” which will be held today.

Thank you to all the fans who care about the artist’s health and the medical staff who have worked hard to overcome the new crown epidemic.

In the future, our company will put the health and safety of artists first and strictly abide by the epidemic prevention policy.

thanks.