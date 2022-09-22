Home Sports Berrettini at the Laver Cup: “Me alongside Federer, I still don’t believe it”
Berrettini at the Laver Cup: “Me alongside Federer, I still don’t believe it”

Called up for the Laver Cup where today Federer will play the last match of his career: “I learned a lot from him”

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

The first time they faced each other, he asked him how much he would have to pay for the tennis lesson. It was 2019, Wimbledon round of 16. A moment and a lesson that Matteo Berrettini will never forget. And from which he really learned so much. Enough to make it to the final on the lawns of Church Road two years later and be invited to London for King Roger’s party. A privilege, above all because the Roman will enter the field as a substitute for the Swiss from tomorrow, after the official retirement from the competition, but above all from the Magnifico tennis. Yesterday, in the press conference of the Team Europe of which he is part, Matteo was sitting next to Andy Murray and listening to the Big 4 together with Borg, lined up at the same table. He had an expression between the curious and the incredulous. Staying on the same team, training, dining with Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Murray is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

