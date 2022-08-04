TORTONA

Christon, Harper, Daum, JP Macura and Radosevic. This will most likely be the starting quintet that coach Marco Ramondino will use next season, the second in A for Bertram Tortona; from the bench ready to take over Cain, Candi, Tavernelli, Filloy, Okeke, Severini and Filoni. A mix of experienced and talented players, with interesting young people who want to show off.

The jersey numbers

There are a total of 12 players, 6 Italians and 6 foreigners, who have also chosen their jersey numbers. Captain Riccardo Tavernelli, play-guard, 31 years old, will continue to wear the number 8 tank top that has always accompanied him, with the exception of one year in Omegna; Ariel Filloy, play-guard, 25 years old, will have the 12 which he is very fond of because his father and brothers have also had him; Luca Severini, pivot winger, 26 years old, 20 years old, with whom he has been playing since the Treviso years. The two players who last year made fans dream, Daum and Macura, will still have 24 and 55. American winger Mike Daum, 26, is holding on to 24, for him a symbol of family; while JP Macura, the 27-year-old American winger, stays true to 55, the number he had since high school. The same choice made by Tyler Cain, American pivot, 34, who wears the 30. In addition to Tavernelli, the two playmakers of the team are Semaj Christon, American, 29, and Leonardo Candi, 25: the first chose the number 0, while the latter opted for the 7, which his father wore when he was playing football. The decisions of the other outsiders are also in the name of continuity: Demonte Harper, 33-year-old American guard, will take the field with 22, while Niccolò Filoni, 21-year-old winger, is faithful to the 75 he has had since the time of Bassano, his first experience away from home. In the long section, 32-year-old Leon Radosevic continues to wear 43, while Leonardo Okeke, 19-year-old pivot, has chosen 13, “a number that I really like”, for the first season in a black and white tank top. —

FRANCO SCABROSETTI