Romano Canavese

It was clear right from the start, seeing the conditions of the two cars involved, that the head-on collision that took place on Sunday 31 July around 20.30 in Romano could have cost the lives of the motorists on board. And so it was: on the Chiusella bridge at kilometer 26 the Vignals, their father Carlo and their daughter Manuela lost their lives, while the other driver, Emiliano Casciello, is serious with a reserved prognosis. To call for help were some motorists who, at the scene of the accident just after the fatal collision, despite the initial shock, contacted the emergency number.

The 118 rescuers and the firefighters of Rivarolo Canavese and Ivrea intervened on the spot, providing first aid and extracting the victims and the injured from the destroyed cars.

The causes of the accident are being investigated by the Carabinieri of Strambino, who arrived at the scene of the accident with their colleagues from Azeglio and the Ivrea mobile unit and are now collecting the testimonies of those who witnessed the accident or was on site shortly after.

What is certain is that the Fiat Bravo driven by Emiliano Casciello, born in Turin on 14 October 1971 and resident in the capital, collided head-on, invading the other lane of the roadway, with the Fiat Strada of Carlo Vignal, born in Pont-Saint-Martin on November 21, 1944 and residing in Romano, who did not have time to brake before impact. With him was his daughter Manuela, born in Ivrea on November 26, 1976, who lived in the family home with her parents but had recently lived alone in Ivrea. Probably her father was taking her home. Both, father and daughter, died instantly: the rescue of the health personnel intervened at the impact site was useless. The man aboard the Bravo, on the other hand, was rushed to the hospital in Ivrea: at the time of transport he was unconscious and in danger of life. He is still in a reserved prognosis due to the traumas reported, although for the moment, after the treatment, he is in stable condition. The operations to remove the cars and the arrival of the coroner for the two victims of the accident resulted in the closure of the stretch of road until late at night. The coroner, having reached the scene of the accident, confirmed the instant death of the Vignals. It was clear from the start, since they were pulled from the metal sheets of their car, that there was nothing to do but declare the death that occurred following the violent impact. Subsequently, the two citizens of Romano were transported to the mortuary of Ivrea and the dates of the funerals are not yet known. –