The knife on the bedside table and the call to the Carabinieri of Conegliano: "Come, I killed my mother"

The knife on the bedside table and the call to the Carabinieri of Conegliano: "Come, I killed my mother"

Tribuna journalist Diego Bortolotto tells the details of the murder that took place on the morning of Monday 24 October in Parè di Conegliano, in via Einaudi. An elderly woman, Gina Bazzo, was slaughtered by her son Ippolito Zandegiacomo. Here is the story of what happened (Macca video)

