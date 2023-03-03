Selection of the best-selling products on Amazon during the month of February, in all categories such as personal care, electronics or mobile telephony.

In addition, 1 out of every 4 purchases that we Spaniards make are made in Amazon. For this reason, at SHOPPING we have selected the best-selling products during the month of February in the electronic commerce giant. And it is that, most of the ‘top’ sales are discounted.

Mannesmann M29166 compact briefcase

This product is the number one best seller and has an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It stands out for its quality: is backed by the German brand Mannesmannwith more than four decades of experience in the manufacture of hand tools and DIY products.

With this briefcase you will have everything you need. And it includes a 130-piece screwdriver bit and socket set perfect for carrying out all kinds of tasks. Another of its advantages is that it is compact and lightweightthe briefcase has a size of 25.6 x 4.8 x 15.2cm and a weight of 1.5 kilosso you can save it and take it with you everywhere.

Its pieces are perfectly arranged on two levels, can be easily removed and are made of chrome vanadium steel.

Xiaomi Portable Air Compressor

This Xiaomi brand inflator is equipped with LED lights, ideal for emergency situations on dimly lit roads or in the countryside. Light is enough to inflate tires in the dark. In addition, the digital display detects the accuracy of the tires during inflation. 150 PSI High Accuracy, It only takes 20 seconds to go from 0 Psi to 150 Psi.

Calefactor Cecotec

This heater stands out from the rest for its Great value for the price. It is a device compact, quiet, lightweight and with great power. Cecotec Ready Warm It has two levels. A 1000W silent first choice, which offers a large heating capacity with minimal noise. It is perfect for heating the room without disturbing. For example, while we work or study.

the second position It makes a little more noise, but it has a 2000W power, so it heats the room much faster. Is ideal for heating rooms up to 15 m² optimally and efficiently.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

The FHD + AMOLED screen is 6.43 inches, which allows you not to miss a single detail: clarity with enviable colors. It features a 90Hz screen refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It stands out for its very powerful 5000 mAh battery. It lasts for many hours, so it promises that with a single charge the mobile can be used throughout the day. Thanks to the 33W fast charge, you can recharge your battery from 0 to 100A in 58 minutes. With the two super linear speakers located on the top and bottom of the phone, the Redmi Note 11S offers surround stereo sound for playing games or watching videos.

Irrigator HANGSUN

It is an irrigator from the HANGSUN brand, which stands out for its high power to complete oral cleaning with professional results.

It is especially indicated for people with dental implants, orthodontics… Although dentists recommend it for the general population.

It has eight different colored nozzles, so a single irrigator is enough for the whole family: the colors allow you to differentiate them. It stands out for its three adjustable pressure levels:

Normal.

Gentle, for sensitive gums.

Pulse, to massage the gums.

The tank of this dental irrigator has a capacity of 300 milliliters. It is large and very easy to clean, making it easy to clean off dirt and bacteria.

TP-Link TAPO C200 surveillance camera

Offers images in Full HD resolution, can be rotated 360 degrees, connect with Alexa and, of course, it has an application so you can see everything from your mobile. This particular model also includes infrared to ensure good night vision.

Even if it is fully night and you turn on the camera with infrared, no one will know that you are seeing everything that is happening. You will also be able to communicate with whoever is in your home since they have two-way communication. Or, what is the same, listen and be listened to.

It is intuitive and most complete, compatible con iOS y Android. Easy and the simplest!

Batidora Cecotec Powerful Titanium 1000

They say it is the most powerful on the market thanks to the 1000W of power it accumulates. It has up to 21 speeds and a turbo function with which to add maximum power. Cecotec technology gives you a durable transmission that will prevent loss of power through use.

It incorporates four stainless steel blades and titanium coating and a system known as Fix Plus that allows easy assembly and disassembly. In addition, the design of its hood allows splashes caused during mixing to be avoided as much as possible.

It is thanks to its redesigned blades that results are obtained up to four times finer and faster than with other blenders for home use. Its accessories, including a 500-milliliter measuring cup, are all suitable for cleaning in the dishwasher.

PlayStation 5

The main novelty is its DualSense wireless controller, which offers a immersive haptic feedback to feel the effects and impact of in-game actions through dynamic sensory feedback. Also has adaptive triggers templates, a Create button, and a integrated microphoneall in an “iconic design”.

Keep in mind that PS5 consoles support 8K outputso you can play on 4320p screens.

With the power of 16 GB RAM memory, all the necessary data can be stored. In addition, the new generation incorporates a 825 GB SSD storage capacityso you can store everything you want without worrying about space.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Vivid and highly realistic colors with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. A whole experience without leaving home! This Fire TV Stick with WiFi 6 provides a connection with less network congestion, to enjoy playback in streaming and smoother online gaming. With the press of a button, you can ask Alexa to search for content, start it or control playback…. All through your voice!

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Philips Hue

The Echo Dot is a smart speaker that is controlled by voice and that uses the Alexa Voice Service, in this pack it is included with the smart bulbs Philips Hue. Thanks to its design, it is ideal for any room. you can be asked music, news or any informationwith Echo everything is at your fingertips.

It also allows you to call if you have a Echo device, the Alexa app, or Skype, as well as control smart home devices with your voice. In this way, you can turn on the light from the room before getting out of bed, turn up the temperature on the thermostat o dim the lights: all without lifting a finger.

Philips Multigroom 7000 Groomer

It stands out for its innovative two-sided cutting unit that cuts hair twice as fast as one-sided blades. It has 14 accessories that adapt to all types of styles. The metal trimmer works to achieve clean lines around the beard, neck, or trimming body hair.

The battery is also another point in favor. It charges in one hour, although it also allows a quick charge in just five minutes. It can be used for a maximum of 120 minutes. A more than necessary time if you choose to fix the beard, the hair and the hair of the whole body. Without forgetting that it has a nose and ear trimmer to remove unwanted hair in an easy and comfortable way.

Google Chromecast

It has an oval shape with an HDMI cable that connects directly to the TV and is used connected to the current, through an adapter or a USB port.

In case you didn’t know this gadget, its function is play your content at up to 4K resolution with HDR.1. And also, since it has Google TV, it organizes the movies and series from your streaming platforms on a single screen.

On the other hand, it offers you personalized recommendations based on the content you like, and sends content from hundreds of Android and iOS applications directly from your phone, laptop or tablet. It also allows cast chrome tabs on your television.

adidas t-shirt

it is made of cotton, a very soft and breathable fabric. Its design is simple but with details such as V-neck, the logo on the front and short sleeves. It is very easy to put on and has no elements that bother us when exercising. Provides a great freedom of movement.

The sizes of this t-shirt go from XS to 3XL and it is Available in various colors such as blue, white, gray or black. Of course, it must be taken into account that this offer is only available in certain sizes (XS and XL) and colours.