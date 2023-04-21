BETS AND MATHEMATICS: FROM BANKROLL TO MATCHED BETTING

When it comes to mathematics and betting, the first thought is related to the probability of winning, or how to use the calculation to make winning bets.

In reality, the relationship between mathematics and coupons is made up of various aspects, which pass from calculation of system probabilitiesup to the management of the bankroll and the correct use of the various bonuses made available by the bookmaker such as, above all, the welcome one.

The mathematical method and probability

Let’s start with the definition of a bet: it is a prediction of the results of an event, usually a sporting event.

The odds, which are offered by the bookmaker, are based on the calculation of the probability that the event will occur, and the mathematical methods used are numerous and different from each other: from PONG system al Paroli systemdal Alambert system al X systempassing through the Fibonacci method and the Ascot betting system. However, the support offered by mathematics to win bets is partial, because there is no really sure way to hit bets.

Every sporting event, however theoretically predictable, is in fact characterized by its own characteristics internal variables, ranging from the physical form of the players to the quality of the pitch. Not only that: any injuries, yellow cards and red cards, the fact that the match is played at home or away, also affect the outcome of the matches, a factor that can overturn the predictions in an unpredictable way. Therefore, if referring to the most common mathematical methods can be useful, a low-profile approach to betting is equally “mathematical”, at least at the beginning: for example, the data show that long coupons, made up of at least 5 events, are loss one in three times. It is therefore better to adopt a gradual method, focus on individual events and study them accurately. It is no coincidence that the major legal betting operators also offer statistical data and information that goes beyond pure mathematics.

Il matched betting

Bookmakers, in addition to the schedule and the markets, make available to more expert bettors as well as betting newbies, a series of bonuses to be exploited to play the coupons, obtaining advantages. The welcome bonus on the deposit is the most widespread, inevitable within the offer of every serious and reliable platform. Recently, however, the practice of matched betting . Matched betting, which can be defined as a mathematical technique, provides that opposite bets can be placed in relation to the same event, in order to effectively cancel the risk of loss, but also in such a way as to take advantage of the bonuses offered in the best way. The so-called “Back” and “Lay” bets, i.e. matched coupons, are usually associated with increased odds, which encourage the player to bet on that match, with the mathematical certainty of a favorable outcome, centered on the principle of opposites.

Bankroll management and money management

The risks of losing a bet are part of the game, precisely because, as has been said, the most expected results may not actually occur, despite all the precautions. What is important, in a mathematical view of betting, is to try to minimize risks and possible losses.

systems of money management, aimed at optimal management of one’s bankroll, i.e. the capital invested in the coupons. First of all it is important to understand what kind of bettor you are: the Masaniello method and the criterio Kellyfor example, are more suitable for experienced players or connoisseurs of betting mechanisms. For this reason, like probabilistic methods on events, there are also godsaimed at optimal management of one’s bankroll, i.e. the capital invested in the coupons. First of all it is important to understand what kind of bettor you are: theand thefor example, are more suitable for experienced players or connoisseurs of betting mechanisms.

Fixed-unit systems, which involve investing a preselected percentage bet by bet (for example, 2%), prove to be more suitable for beginners to the game. The advice, for everyone, is always to adopt a responsible approach to betting: it is important to plan the events on which to bet, find information on specialized sites and press and respect the bankroll established at the beginning of the games. Also use a excel spreadsheet to keep track of winnings and losses has its own use, although many even resort to the many calculators available online.

It may seem a little mathematical, but it is also fundamental avoid forcing betsbecause the penalty of the game also corresponds to a criterion of rationality, not based on impulse.

The choice of commission-free payment methods, finally, it is part of a careful bankroll management, as well as the ability to know how to take advantage of the bookmakers’ bonuses at the right time.

Risk containment: cashback

Il bonus cashback scommesse among all the promotions and advantages offered by the various online betting platforms, it deserves a separate study: this type of incentive provides a percentage refund on one or more non-winning bets, with different terms and conditions from operator to operator. The functioning of the betting cashback is therefore similar to the reimbursement initiatives used in the e-commerce sector: the reimbursement, with percentages that vary according to the type of promo, can refer to net losses or to bets extended over time.

Study the minimum fee required to participate in the promotion, but also the methods and times for crediting, is part of a mathematical criterion for managing bets which, even if it is not linked to difficult probabilistic calculations, still helps to contain risks, and to live bets responsibly.