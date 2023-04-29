Home » Bezzecchi and the crash in the Jerez Sprint: ‘I took a big hit!’
Bezzecchi and the crash in the Jerez Sprint: ‘I took a big hit!’

The accident at the start of the Jerez Sprint affected Marco Bezzecchi, who then crossed the finish line in 9th after the restart: “I’m pretty sick, I have pain on the left side of my body. I fell hard on my shoulder, side and left leg. Nothing too much serious: just one blow, we’ll be fine”. Then on the race: “Unfortunately I had to start again with used tyres. I was going well anyway: until Zarco, who didn’t understand what he wanted to do, ran wide and made me lose positions. Too bad, that’s how it went today”

