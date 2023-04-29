They warn of night closures on bridges in the Paratebueno – Monterrey section

The Vial del Oriente – Covioriente Highway Concessionaire informs that next Tuesday, May 2, restrictions will be presented to mobility at night to carry out load tests on the vehicular bridges of the Paratebueno – Monterrey section, functional units 3 and 4 of the road project.

The restrictions will be carried out, first of all, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the activities will be carried out from kilometer 65 to kilometer 104 of national route 6510, between the sector of the exit of Paratebueno and the entrance to Upia ravine.

For its part, from 11:30 pm to 1:30 am on Friday, April 28, work will be carried out in two sections: kilometer 104 of national route 6510 and kilometer 4 of national route 6511, between Barranca from Upía and Villanueva; and likewise, between kilometers 30+700 and 42 of national route 6511, between the sector of the Aguaclara intersection and the Villa Carola populated center.

In total, load tests will be carried out on 10 structures, distributed as follows:

Prior to the execution of the load tests, the corresponding Traffic Management Plan will be implemented with signage, lighting and personnel in charge of vehicle control, which will be enabled intermittently during the activities and will be re-established once they are finished.

Source: Covioriente

