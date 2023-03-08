Status: 03/08/2023 11:42 a.m

The junior women’s relay provided the fifth German gold medal at the youth and junior world championships for biathletes. The DSV women dominated over 4×6 kilometers, especially on the cross-country ski run.

With Selina Marie Kastl (Neubau), Johanna Puff (Bayrischzell), Marlene Fichtner (Traunstein) and Selina Grotian (Garmisch-Partenkirchen), the German quartet left the competition in Schuchinsk, Kazakhstan, far behind.

16 misses didn’t change that. Despite better shooting performance, neither the second-placed French (15 penalties/+ 52.5 seconds) nor the Norwegians (8/1:14:07.2 minutes), who secured third place, could keep up on the cross-country ski run.

Kastl almost flawless – Grotian takes home gold

“I didn’t think before the race that it would be so clear for us to win because other nations are also very strong” said Grotian after the race.

Starting runner Kastl started furiously with only one ticket in the standing position and took the lead. Puff was the only one from the DSV quartet to go into the penalty loop, briefly lost the lead, but handed it back to Fichtner, who, like last runner Grotian, had everything under control while running. Grotian even used all six spare balls, but still ran the victory home confidently.

Time schedule Competition Time winner Jugend Mixed Staffel 04.03.2023 Norway Junior Mixed Relay 04.03.2023 Germany Youth female singles, 10 km 05.03.2023 Julia Kink (GER) Youth male singles, 12.5 km 05.03.2023 Jakub Borgula (SVK) Junior women singles, 12.5 km 06.03.2023 Kaja Zorc (SLO) Junior singles, 15 km 06.03.2023 Benjamin Menz (GER) Youth female relay, 3 x 6 km 07.03.2023 Deutschland Youth male relay, 3 x 7.5 km 07.03.2023 Czech Republic Junior women relay, 4 x 6 km 08.03.2023 Deutschland Junior relay, 4 x 7.5 km 08.03.2023 Youth female sprint, 6 km 10.03.2023 Youth male sprint, 7.5 km 10.03.2023 Junior women's sprint, 7.5 km 11.03.2023 Junior Sprint, 10 km 11.03.2023 Youth Female Pursuit, 7.5 km 12.03.2023 Youth male pursuit, 10 km 12.03.2023 Junior women's pursuit, 10 km 12.03.2023 Junior Pursuit, 12.5 km 12.03.2023