The junior women’s relay provided the fifth German gold medal at the youth and junior world championships for biathletes. The DSV women dominated over 4×6 kilometers, especially on the cross-country ski run.
With Selina Marie Kastl (Neubau), Johanna Puff (Bayrischzell), Marlene Fichtner (Traunstein) and Selina Grotian (Garmisch-Partenkirchen), the German quartet left the competition in Schuchinsk, Kazakhstan, far behind.
16 misses didn’t change that. Despite better shooting performance, neither the second-placed French (15 penalties/+ 52.5 seconds) nor the Norwegians (8/1:14:07.2 minutes), who secured third place, could keep up on the cross-country ski run.
Kastl almost flawless – Grotian takes home gold
“I didn’t think before the race that it would be so clear for us to win because other nations are also very strong”said Grotian after the race.
Starting runner Kastl started furiously with only one ticket in the standing position and took the lead. Puff was the only one from the DSV quartet to go into the penalty loop, briefly lost the lead, but handed it back to Fichtner, who, like last runner Grotian, had everything under control while running. Grotian even used all six spare balls, but still ran the victory home confidently.
|Competition
|Time
|winner
|
Jugend Mixed Staffel
|
04.03.2023
|
Norway
|
Junior Mixed Relay
|
04.03.2023
|
Germany
|
Youth female singles, 10 km
|
05.03.2023
|
Julia Kink (GER)
|
Youth male singles, 12.5 km
|
05.03.2023
|
Jakub Borgula (SVK)
|
Junior women singles, 12.5 km
|
06.03.2023
|
Kaja Zorc (SLO)
|
Junior singles, 15 km
|
06.03.2023
|
Benjamin Menz (GER)
|
Youth female relay, 3 x 6 km
|
07.03.2023
|
Deutschland
|
Youth male relay, 3 x 7.5 km
|
07.03.2023
|
Czech Republic
|
Junior women relay, 4 x 6 km
|
08.03.2023
|
Deutschland
|
Junior relay, 4 x 7.5 km
|
08.03.2023
|
Youth female sprint, 6 km
|
10.03.2023
|
Youth male sprint, 7.5 km
|
10.03.2023
|
Junior women’s sprint, 7.5 km
|
11.03.2023
|
Junior Sprint, 10 km
|
11.03.2023
|
Youth Female Pursuit, 7.5 km
|
12.03.2023
|
Youth male pursuit, 10 km
|
12.03.2023
|
Junior women’s pursuit, 10 km
|
12.03.2023
|
Junior Pursuit, 12.5 km
|
12.03.2023