Status: 03/08/2023 11:42 a.m

The junior women’s relay provided the fifth German gold medal at the youth and junior world championships for biathletes. The DSV women dominated over 4×6 kilometers, especially on the cross-country ski run.

With Selina Marie Kastl (Neubau), Johanna Puff (Bayrischzell), Marlene Fichtner (Traunstein) and Selina Grotian (Garmisch-Partenkirchen), the German quartet left the competition in Schuchinsk, Kazakhstan, far behind.

16 misses didn’t change that. Despite better shooting performance, neither the second-placed French (15 penalties/+ 52.5 seconds) nor the Norwegians (8/1:14:07.2 minutes), who secured third place, could keep up on the cross-country ski run.

Kastl almost flawless – Grotian takes home gold

“I didn’t think before the race that it would be so clear for us to win because other nations are also very strong”said Grotian after the race.

Starting runner Kastl started furiously with only one ticket in the standing position and took the lead. Puff was the only one from the DSV quartet to go into the penalty loop, briefly lost the lead, but handed it back to Fichtner, who, like last runner Grotian, had everything under control while running. Grotian even used all six spare balls, but still ran the victory home confidently.

Denise Herrmann-Wick was able to celebrate gold at the Biathlon World Championships, but who will ensure victories and podium places in the future? A hot candidate is junior world champion Selina Grotian.
In the single-mixed relay in Nove Mesto, the favored team from Norway prevailed. The German team did not get past seventh place.
The single mixed relay is on the program for the last day of competition at the Biathlon World Cup in Nove Mesto. The analysis with sports show expert Erik Lesser.
