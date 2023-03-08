The 24th edition of the Flavors of the Earth Itinerant Gastronomic Festival arrives in Paulínia/SP on Friday (03/10), from 6 pm to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday (11 and 12/03); from 12:00 to 22:00, in the side parking lot of Theatro Municipal de Paulínia.

The 22 gastronomic operations include the best of country cuisine with dishes made over a ground fire, with a plow disc, parrilla and smokers. The dining room will be divided into three lanes: savory, sweet and craft products (small producers).

Admission is free, but it is suggested that you donate books to the Itinerant Library project in the municipality and food for homeless animals, to be donated to NGOs in Paulínia.

According to Renata Tannuri Meneghetti, creator of the event, Sabores da Terra’s mission is to keep local memories and culture alive through cuisine, knowledge and stories from the region, ingredients and handcrafted products. She claims that opening the circuit in Paulínia, which received the event so well in 2022, is to further strengthen the #PrideOfSerCaipira.

“Gastronomy and its diversity is, without a doubt, a heritage that needs to be preserved and disseminated. We found valuable recipes and cooking techniques that are being lost in the memory of former cooks. The new generations deserve to know. Paulínia is, once again, the first stop on our 2023 circuit, which already has a schedule until December”, highlights Renata.