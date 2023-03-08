news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 08 – During religion class, the cell phone of an eleven-year-old student rang, disturbing the lesson. The teacher kidnapped him and the student’s father decided to rely on a law firm to proceed against the teacher but also against the manager, as a representative of the institute. It happened in recent days in a school in Trentino.



Interviewed by the newspaper “l’Adige” the parent admits that the son made a mistake and deserved a disciplinary note or a warning but not the confiscation of the telephone, which the father considers “illegitimate”. Not even a meeting with the school principal served to tone down the tone and the father insists: he told the local newspaper that “the guidelines of the ministry and the guarantor of privacy clearly state that the school can prohibit the use of cell phones but not exercise coercive powers of search in order to verify compliance with the regulation, just as the teacher cannot arrange for the seizure”. From the school no statement. (HANDLE).

