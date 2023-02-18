Home Sports Biathlon World Cup, gold for Italy in the women’s relay
Sports

Biathlon World Cup, gold for Italy in the women’s relay

by admin
Biathlon World Cup, gold for Italy in the women’s relay

Italy’s feat in the Biathlon World Cup Oberhof, in Germany. The Azzurri won the gold medal in the women’s relay: Samuela Comola, Dorothea Wierer, Hannah Auchentaller, Lisa Vittozziwon over Germany, silver, and Sweden, bronze.

The victory was achieved with a time of 1h14’39″7 with only two refills used and with a lead of 24″7 over the German national team, forced to use 6 refills, and 55″7 over Sweden, with 2 penalties and 11 refills.

Samuela Comola once again he did not miss his shot by handing over the baton in fourth position at 5″7 from the Swedish Persson, also preceded by the Czech Republic and Norway. Then it was the turn of Dorothea Wierer which, with just one reload at the fourth range, took the lead with a 21″4 lead over France and 42″8 over Germany. Hannah Auchentallerin the third fraction, held her position against Germany, France and the Czech Republic: at the sixth shooting range the Italian used one top-up, Schneider two while Elvira Oeberg recovered and restarted in third place. Lisa Vittozzi she started 5″6 ahead of Denise Herrmann and 38″2 ahead of Hannah Oeberg: the Italian finished the match in the last standing shooting session, when she remained relentless and determined to bring the relay title to Italy.

Previous Article

Champions League matches on Amazon (Wednesday) and Sky until 2027: this is how Comcast’s pay TV remains in the football business

See also  Aosta, woman found buried in a pit on the shore of the Dora Baltea - breaking latest news

You may also like

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: Chris Wood denies...

Miami Heat in the front row in the...

Inter, Dimarco tempted by Atletico Madrid?

the ghost network that awards the victory in...

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu died in the February...

NC Bitonto: «Activities suspended due to repression»

Kvaratskhelia and his great goal against Sassuolo —...

Collagen for tendons: why it’s important if you...

Valencia tries to block Chris Jones

Snooker Welsh Open: 3 Chinese players make it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy