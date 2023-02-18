Italy’s feat in the Biathlon World Cup Oberhof, in Germany. The Azzurri won the gold medal in the women’s relay: Samuela Comola, Dorothea Wierer, Hannah Auchentaller, Lisa Vittozziwon over Germany, silver, and Sweden, bronze.

The victory was achieved with a time of 1h14’39″7 with only two refills used and with a lead of 24″7 over the German national team, forced to use 6 refills, and 55″7 over Sweden, with 2 penalties and 11 refills.

Samuela Comola once again he did not miss his shot by handing over the baton in fourth position at 5″7 from the Swedish Persson, also preceded by the Czech Republic and Norway. Then it was the turn of Dorothea Wierer which, with just one reload at the fourth range, took the lead with a 21″4 lead over France and 42″8 over Germany. Hannah Auchentallerin the third fraction, held her position against Germany, France and the Czech Republic: at the sixth shooting range the Italian used one top-up, Schneider two while Elvira Oeberg recovered and restarted in third place. Lisa Vittozzi she started 5″6 ahead of Denise Herrmann and 38″2 ahead of Hannah Oeberg: the Italian finished the match in the last standing shooting session, when she remained relentless and determined to bring the relay title to Italy.