Big chances, no goals: Strong zero number between St. Pauli and Düsseldorf

It was a zero number, but a respectable one: The potential candidates for promotion FC St. Pauli and Fortuna Düsseldorf have separated goalless in the 2nd Bundesliga despite good chances.

With the 0-0 on Saturday (August 5th, 2023), the Hamburg and Rhinelanders failed to extend their starting balance to a perfect six points. “Overall it was okay. Our work against the ball, our intensity was good. I can live with a 0-0 draw at St. Pauli, but it smelled like more,” said Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Daniel Thioune.

With four points, both teams are still on target. Strong scenes in attack faced uncertainties in defense. Ultimately, the goalkeepers on both sides made sure that no goal was scored. In the end, the goalkeepers on both sides “had to apologize to the spectators” that no goal had been scored, said Thioune.

St. Paulis Vasilj and Fortunas Kastenmeier in focus

Both teams had won their opening games, St. Pauli against 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Düsseldorf against Hertha BSC. And the duel between the fifth and fourth of the previous season offered the best entertainment right from the start. Düsseldorf’s Felix Klaus demanded everything from St. Pauli’s keeper Nikola Vasilj with a long-range shot (8th minute) and a little later Jackson Irvine Düsseldorf’s goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier, who was able to direct the powerful shot to the crossbar (10th).

Duplicate events: again Klaus (32nd) and Irvine (37th) had the next big chances for their teams – and again the keeper prevented the deficit with strong saves, so that it went goalless in the dressing room despite two strong attacking opponents.

St. Paulis Irvine finds its master again

While Hamburg had a slight playful advantage in the first half, Fortuna showed themselves to be more active after the restart. But the hosts had the huge opportunity to lead – but again the outstanding box mine mastered the task. Irvine had taken a free shot from 14 yards to the flat left corner. There, Kastenmeier parried powerfully with his right hand (63′).

Although the hosts then took more initiative again, it was no longer enough to score. The red card against St. Pauli’s Karol Mets, who caught Niemiec with his right leg stretched out, caused a stir in the stands (83′).

“We unfortunately didn’t manage to reward ourselves. But the game presentation was a step in the right direction,” said St. Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler.

Düsseldorf at home against Paderborn

Fortuna Düsseldorf welcomes SC Paderborn on Matchday 3 (08/19/2023, 1 p.m.). FC St. Pauli meets Greuther Fürth a day later (1.30 p.m.).

