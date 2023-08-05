Home » Palermo, fire in a disco at Addaura – VIDEO
Palermo, fire in a disco at Addaura – VIDEO

Palermo, fire in a disco at Addaura – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​6 minutes ago

A fire broke out this evening in the South Addaura Club disco in via Agostino Barbarigo in Palermo. An evening was taking place in the club. Firefighters who are working to put out the flames and the police are on site. It is still unclear if there are any casualties or injuries. VIDEO – The images…

