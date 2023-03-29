“Crossing! Defending! Strike” On the afternoon of March 28, the launching ceremony of the first sports festival and the opening ceremony of the 2023 Football League of the Primary School Education Group affiliated to the Teaching and Research Office of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education kicked off amidst the enthusiastic expectations of teachers and students in the school.

Football ignites hope, greenery lets dreams fly. All the students in the school hold up their big football dreams with their solid arms and tall and straight bodies. What they convey is not only the football dream in their hearts, but also the spirit of unity, cooperation and passion.

As a characteristic school for national youth campus football, the school adheres to the educational philosophy of “people with sports“.

In order to better create a national fitness atmosphere and vigorously promote football, with the strong support of the local Cuiyuan Street and the community, the “Family-School Football League” led by the Affiliated Primary School Education Group was formally established. In the future, on the school’s sports field, the school The football team, parent football team and community football team will conduct friendly matches from time to time.

It is reported that this year’s spring sports meeting is the first sports meeting since the establishment of the group. Nearly 3,000 teachers and students from 57 classes under the group will participate in this grand event. Tian Qiaoling, the general principal of the group, called on the students to devote themselves to the various activities of the sports festival with a confident attitude and a fighting spirit, to carry forward the spirit of sports, and to show their demeanor and level in the competition.

Big hands hold small hands, football grows with you. At the end of the opening ceremony, the “Home-School-Community Football League” launched a “Mixed 5vs5 Kindergarten and Grade 1 Men’s Football” match. Every successful tackle by the players on the field and every critical save by the goalkeeper is exciting.

The cheerleaders of the Group’s No. 2 Cuiyuan Primary School also cheered for the young football players. The children enjoyed the happiness brought by football on the field and sweated on the field with full passion.