Fortunately, there are still three days and as many training sessions before showing up at Sunday’s “high noon” against Inter, in the 12.30 match at the Friuli stadium. Luckily yes, because the state of the art at Juventus cannot completely satisfy Andrea Sottil who yesterday directed the technical session at Bruseschi.

The morale of the team has nothing to do with it, on the contrary it is very high after the last four victories in a row, like the concentration that is growing with the approach of a challenge to a big one in the championship, while the one that makes your nose wrinkle a little to the coach of Venaria Reale are the not perfect conditions of some of his players.

This is why yesterday the Juventus coach threw his eye from time to time on “field 2”, the one on which Jaka Bijol was trying to test the resistance of his left ankle distorted with Roma, between accelerations and lateral movements carried out with the ball and without.

Yes, the Slovenian center-back, the one reached yesterday by the call-up of his national team – like Sandi Lovric – for the two September Nations League matches against Norway and Sweden, is precisely the man most awaited to recover from Sottil, who is not a case had announced him to return to the group this week and available for Inter, effectively shortening the recovery times that had initially been estimated in three weeks, from last September 4th.

Sottil is waiting for him and the Slovenian center would want him, because it was precisely that rocky performance with Fiorentina that convinced the coach of the goodness of his purchase after the unhappy performances in the luxury friendly match with Chelsea and in the Italian Cup with Feralpisalò. .

With the recovery of Bijol, announced in the group between today and tomorrow, Sottil would seriously think about repositioning Rodrigo Becao on the right and Nehuen Perez on the left in defense, thus sending the uncertain Enzo Ebosse seen in Reggio Emilia back to the bench. All this, because the Juventus staff expects more Correa, paired with Lautaro, than Dzeko in the Inter attack.

Makengo and Beto will certainly be part of the match, even if yesterday the two trained separately together with “Tucu” Pereyra, who, unlike the two, is at the top and has only done some energy recovery work. Makengo, on the other hand, is still struggling with the after-effects of the muscle fatigue he remedied last Saturday in finishing, a nuisance that not only led Sottil to leave him on the bench, before inserting him in the final 9 minutes at Mapei, but which forced the Frenchman to train still at a reduced pace in the first two workouts of the week, so even yesterday.

It is for this reason that in the middle Tolgay Arslan is still the favorite starting as the left midfielder, with Lovric right inside and Walace in the center.

Beto also worked separately, managed with the slingbar. For him the workloads are not the same as those of his teammates, given that the staff does not want to force on that flexor injured last April 10 in Venice.