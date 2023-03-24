Home Sports Biker Nash and Gómez dropped to third place at the Cape Epic
Sports

Biker Nash and Gómez dropped to third place at the Cape Epic

by admin
Biker Nash and Gómez dropped to third place at the Cape Epic

The 45-year-old debutant at the South African event Nash and defending champion Gómez lost more than 20 minutes to the winners Kim Le Court from Mauritius and Vera Looser from Namibia in the demanding stage.

Overall, the home pair of Amy Wakefield, Candice Lill, who were second today with a gap of more than two minutes, continues to lead. Nash and Gómez are over 14 minutes short of second place.

In the men’s category, Martin Stošek and the German Andreas Seewald, who took ninth place in the stage, maintained their fifth position. They lost almost 21 minutes to the victorious Germans Georg Egger and Lukas Baum, who dethroned the Swiss Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht from the top of the overall classification.

They finished third and two days before the end of the race they lose a minute and a half. Petr Vakoč and Swiss Marc Stutzmann are eighth.

See also  Pittis, life in a book: «Retirement is like mourning. What pressure on Egonu "

You may also like

Miami Open 2023: Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refuses handshake...

The latest rankings in the West are out!...

«From Hoollywood to spitting on the head on...

Léon Marchand improves his 200-yard medley record

Assessing Phillies’ 1B options after Rhys Hoskins’ ACL...

If you see this on chicken, throw it...

European Championship qualification: A start for the record...

Alex Marquez best time in the first free...

Leeds United close Elland Road stadium following ‘security...

Japan’s World Cup triumph rekindles Japanese flame for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy