The 45-year-old debutant at the South African event Nash and defending champion Gómez lost more than 20 minutes to the winners Kim Le Court from Mauritius and Vera Looser from Namibia in the demanding stage.

Overall, the home pair of Amy Wakefield, Candice Lill, who were second today with a gap of more than two minutes, continues to lead. Nash and Gómez are over 14 minutes short of second place.

In the men’s category, Martin Stošek and the German Andreas Seewald, who took ninth place in the stage, maintained their fifth position. They lost almost 21 minutes to the victorious Germans Georg Egger and Lukas Baum, who dethroned the Swiss Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht from the top of the overall classification.