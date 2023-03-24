The Emerging and Family Music Fair (FiM) which is celebrated in Vila-seca faces this new edition by adding one more day to the festival and also positions itself as a professional event, a benchmark in the music sector throughout Catalonia. The FiM will take place from May 4 to 7 and will have 42 musical proposals different that will make a total of 52 concerts on eight stages of the whole city of Tarragona.

The programming of the event this year is the most risky. In the popup section, unknown names have been chosen, innovative offers have been accepted and space has been given to the most invisible music scenes. Some of the artists that will perform are: Amas, Figa Flawas, Eloi Duran, Bewis de la Rosa, BOYE, Socunbohemio, Magalí Datzira, Las Bajas Pasiones, Hugo Arán and Julia Amor among many others. In the family section and for all audiences formations with young musicians have been programmed and new companies have been opted for. Some of the names are: Ambauka, Aquafonia, 2princesesbarbudes, Big Band of Granollers…

The edition of FiM Vila-seca 2023 It has committed to the feminization of the stages, since 65% of the proposals led or formed are by women. The Castle of Vila-Seca will be the epicenter of all musical and professional activity in the coming days of May, however you will also be able to see and listen to other offers in different spaces, such as the Parc de la Formiga, the Josep Carreras Auditorium, Cal Perera Warehouse and Plaça de Voltes. As a novelty, this year the main stage of the event opens on Vila-seca Winery, a space for the dissemination of knowledge of the wine culture and the territory. You can expand the information in the most complete way by visiting the official website of the event.