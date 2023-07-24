Home » Bills RB Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season after jet ski incident
Bills RB Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season after jet ski incident

Bills RB Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season after jet ski incident

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained an ACL injury when he was struck by a jet ski, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hines was expected to be the Bills’ primary kick returner and a backup running back used primarily on third downs.

Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.

It was not immediately known when and where he was hurt.

Hines joined the Bills in a trade with Indianapolis last November and appeared in a combined 16 games and started five. He caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran 24 times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL Network first reported Hines’ injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

