Blacksmith in preparation for the Red Devils? The clubs are still negotiating, Sparta’s wishes do not change

“Ahead of the start of pre-season training, which starts next week, the squad has been strengthened by the return of players who have temporarily spent some time away from the club,” reads United’s official website. by choice at Nottingham Forest, before he suffered an injury that unfortunately cut short his career. Matěj Kovář won the Czech top flight with Sparta Prague.”

While for some players it is clearly stated what their future will be, for Kovař a similar mention is missing. The information in the text can certainly be understood that way, and many fans have done so, that it is not just a formal list, but that the 23-year-old, who was Sparta’s clear number one last season, will really start the summer training with the Red Devils.

However, according to Sport.cz, the clubs are still conducting intensive negotiations. Nothing changes in the position of Sparta, which would very much like to extend the loan. “It’s not really about us, the main decision-making is up to Manchester United. Kovy had a fantastic season here, and the goal of all of us is to extend the engagement,” confirmed coach Brian Priske at the press conference.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law

Slavia footballer David Pech shoots at Sparta’s goal in the match of the 27th round of the Fortuna League. He did not beat Gólmaan Letenských Matěj Kovář.

United are keeping Kovář on their list from a strategic point of view, as they are far from having the goalkeeper position resolved by next season. The contract ended for David de Gea, who was supposed to refuse to sign a new one-year contract this week with a significant salary reduction. According to United, negotiations remain open. According to the British media, coach Erik ten Hag is not against the end of the aforementioned Dean Henderson. On the contrary, he would like to see André Onana from Inter Milan at Old Trafford. The possible end of the first two goalkeepers mentioned would surely, even with regard to the position of Kovář, shuffle the cards a lot.

The fact that debates between Sparta and United are still hot was discussed, for example, by assistant Luboš Loučka at the start of Letenské’s summer training, or during the week by sports director Tomáš Rosický in a podcast for Spartťanské Noviny. Kovář did not appear at Sparta’s first pre-season training session on Wednesday, June 21, and did not play in the Friday training session with Jihlava either. Letenští currently have Vojtěch Vorl, new acquisition Jakub Surovčík and young goalkeeper from the B-team Filip Nalezink available between the three posts.

On Saturday, Sparta reported on the development of midfielder Michal Trávník, who was given permission to participate in training with Slovácko, where he was a guest last season. “Both clubs are currently dealing with his continuation in Uherské Hradiště,” said the acting master.

All the news comes on the day when a big event is planned for Letná. At the very least, there should be an announcement of a new sponsor and the presentation of the jerseys for the club’s 130th anniversary season. A press conference with head coach Brian Prisk is also planned.

