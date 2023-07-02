SBK 2023. UK GP, the interviews after Race 1. Toprak Razgatlioglu: “Ducati’s superiority is evident both here and in MotoGP” – Superbike

Here’s what some of the protagonists said at the first race of WorldSBK round six at Donington Park. Razgatlioglu invites Japanese manufacturers to do more

July 1, 2023

Impossible to resist Bautista?

I tried, but it was impossible because in every straight line, even the shortest, he went away from me with incredible acceleration. I don’t know if it’s due to its electronics or the power of its engine. I was very fast in turn eleven, but then coming out of the chicane he was burning me under acceleration. The gap between his bike and the others is really very big. I continue to fight in every race for the best possible position, but obviously I’m not satisfied”.

Last year you won three races here

Yes, but this year the pace was even higher. I suffered from some chattering problems and I didn’t have an exceptional grip. If we improve these aspects tomorrow we will be more competitive.

It was said that this was not a favorable track for Bautista and Ducati

I don’t agree with those who say that this track is not in Bautista’s favor. Last year, apart from the crash, he finished second and this year he has improved and his bike is even faster. We are all giving our best, but the time has come to make our bike more competitive. In general, the Japanese manufacturers have to line up more performing bikes because Ducati’s superiority is evident not only in Superbike but also in MotoGP.

