Beijing time on October 21st news, in today’s fifth round of the CBA regular season, Suzhou Kendia played against Sichuan, Haddadi came off the bench in today’s game. After four quarters of competition, Suzhou Kendia won the game 91-69, and the Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team suffered a 4-game losing streak.

On the data side:

Suzhou Kendia: Zhao Luzhou 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Blakeney 31 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, Liu Zhixuan 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Wu Guanxi 7 points and 5 rebounds, Williams 13 points and 7 rebounds, Xu Mengjun 6 points, Wu Yujia scored 2 points and 10 rebounds.

Sichuan team: Jing Hanyi 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Zuo Zhenian 11 points and 5 rebounds, Yuan Tangwen 11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals, Thabeet 4 points and 8 rebounds, Malan 15 points and 3 rebounds, Haddadi 7 points and 4 rebounds 4 assists, Zhang Dianliang 5 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist.

At the beginning of the game, Kendia’s foreign aid Blakeney and the inside core Wu Guanxi were very active. The two scored consecutively to help the team get off to a perfect 6-0 start. After three minutes of the game, the Sichuan team was broken by Thabeet. In the deadlock, Haddadi came off the bench in the first quarter. After playing, he continuously assisted his teammates to score in the interior. The Sichuan team also gradually narrowed the point difference. At the end of the first quarter, the Sichuan team trailed Kentia 16-20 by 4 points.

In the second quarter, the competition between the two sides was very fierce. Blakeney was still stealing the spotlight on Suzhou Kendia’s side, while Malan of Sichuan team dominated the offense, and Haddadi mainly made a fuss about defense and support after his debut. Suzhou Kendia’s offensive efficiency declined in the second half of the second quarter, and the Sichuan team took the opportunity to overtake the score. At the end of the second quarter, Sichuan led Kenya 38-36 by 2 points.

At the beginning of the second half, Blakeney scored consecutively and quickly helped Kendia to overtake the score. Then Thabeet came on and sent a hot pot on the defensive end. On the offensive end, he used his height advantage to cause the opponent to foul. Unfortunately, his two free throws They all failed to hit. After being blocked in the last round, Williams returned with a very strong attack. Thabeet scored two points. The degree of ferocity even tore Thabeet’s jersey, so that Thabeet had to go off the court and change it. Jersey, Williams took the opportunity to score consecutively. At the end of the third quarter, Suzhou Kendia led the Sichuan team by 7 points 61-54.

In the fourth quarter, Suzhou Kendia felt better and better. Wu Guanxi scored an inside singles, and Liu Zhiyuan’s outside three-pointer helped the team lead 74-57 by 17 points. The Sichuan team had to request a timeout. After returning from the suspension, the Sichuan team strengthened the inside attack and used Haddadi to play Wu Guanxi to score 2+1, but Zhao Luzhou quickly responded with a three-pointer to the Sichuan team, and then Kendia kept the game in control. Diao beat Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team 91-69.

