Blood tests for Jumbo-Visma and UAE before the start of the 17th stage of the Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates were visited by anti-doping inspectors on Wednesday morning, before the start of the 17th stage of the Tour de France between Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc and Courchevel. The riders of the two teams had to submit to a blood test in their bus, an hour before the start of the stage, according to the Dutch site Cycling Flash.

“I applaud that. We are thus taking a new step in the fight against doping, ”commented Richard Plugge, director of Jumbo-Visma, to the Dutch site. Plugge also reported that Yellow Jersey Jonas Vingegaard had four blood tests in the past 48 hours.

