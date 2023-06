Blau-Weiß Linz has strengthened with Kristijan Dobras. As the Bundesliga promoted announced on Friday, the attacking midfielder comes from FC Vaduz from Liechtenstein, who play in the second Swiss division.

GEPA/Manfred Binder

The former ÖFB junior team kicker already played for Blau-Weiss in the 2nd division from February to July 2021, he knows the upper house from his times with Rapid Wien, Sturm Graz and SCR Altach.

