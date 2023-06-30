Luka Modric risks hard years in prison

Luka Modric behaves exemplary on the football field, but the Real Madrid players have big problems outside the green rectangle. French journalists from L’Equipe newspaper have announced that Luka has been charged with forgery, along with another big name in Croatian football, Dejan Lovren.

In 2017, when Zdravko Mamic, the former owner of Dinamo Zagreb, was under investigation in Croatia for embezzlement, Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren made a series of false statements to protect Mamic.

However, Zdravko Mamic was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison, and Modric and Lovren risk, in turn, a sentence between 5 years and 5 months behind bars.

Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren played for Dinamo Zagreb and were among the favorite footballers of the team’s former boss.

Photo source: marca.es

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

