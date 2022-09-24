Saturday is the day of Bobo Vieri and his friends at the Sports Festival. Not on a football field but on a padel rectangle. The challenge is scheduled for 12.30 in Trento in Piazza Santa Maria Maggiore. With Bobo there will be Lele Adani, Nicola Ventola and Alessandro Matri. All four are great fans of this sport that is now depopulating all over Italy. Entertainment and laughter guaranteed, impossible to miss.