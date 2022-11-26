The number two vicar of Federbocce was unanimously elected: “The basic idea remains that, in the different countries, raffa, volo and petanque are practiced”

Moreno Rosati, vice-president of the Italian Bowls Federation (FIB) and the International Bowls Confederation (CBI), is the new President of the European Bowls Confederation (CER). Rosati takes over the presidency of the European bowling movement from Bruno Casarini, who had been in office since 2007, first as president of the EBA, then transformed into Cer.

The elective assembly for the renewal of the positions of the CER board of directors, chaired by the general secretary of the Fib, Riccardo Milana, was held at the federal technical center in Bergamo, where the Bocce Europa Champions League is underway. The new board of directors of the Cer, chaired by Rosati from Terni, was made up of: the vice-president vicar Davide Valsangiacomo (Switzerland), the vice-president Andrea Elsa Steininger (Austria), the councilors Macko Jan (Slovakia), Gian Luigi Giancecchi (San Marino), Denis Peresic (Croatia) and Faik Kapsiz (Turkey). Alessandro Bianchi will continue his experience as secretary general, pending the ratification of the board.

“I would like to thank the outgoing president Bruno Casarini, to whom I am bound by a deep friendship – so began Rosati, elected unanimously -. A work in continuity, strengthening the practice of Raffa in countries where there are already consolidated bases, with the commitment to spread this specialty also in countries where it is practiced less or is completely absent. The basic idea, however, remains that in the various countries people get to practice raffa, volo and petanque, so that one can speak a single language, represented by the sport of bowls”. And again: “I expressed my satisfaction to the managers of the boccistic federations of the respective European countries, who have placed their trust in my person. CER will be available to the CBI for the development of bowls all over the world”. See also Bocce, the Italian Under 15 and Under 18 championship starts

CONGRATULATIONS “I am pleased and I wish the federal council good luck to the new president Rosati, thanking the outgoing one, Bruno Casarini, who remains a top-ranking manager of the Italian bowling movement, for the great work he has done over the past five decades – he said the president of the Italian Bowls Federation, Marco Giunio De Sanctis -. I am convinced that Moreno will put into this new mission all the passion and enthusiasm that distinguish his daily work for the national bowling movement. The goal is to build a strong bowls Europe, carrying forward a unitary action for the raffa, volo and petanque specialties. In this way we will be able to project the sport of bowls into the future”. And again: “Federbocce will be at the side of the CER for the diffusion of raffa throughout Europe, but the goal is always to find unity with a strong international body without divisions, able to dialogue with the IOC for the objective of Olympics to which the sport of bowls, in terms of numbers, activities, history and tradition, could aspire without too many problems”.

THE OUTGOING PRESIDENT Bruno Casarini, for whom the new board of directors should propose the honorary presidency, in thanking all the managers who have supported his work in the fifteen years at the top of the European bowling movement, since his election on the occasion of the 2007 Women’s European Championships in Monza, he underlined how they have been “always ready to prod my action for the continuous growth of our sport”, and in remembering the former general secretary, Paola Pigni, he recalled how “CER has worked along the lines traced by the International Boccistic Confederation and that this moment of geopolitical, economic and financial crisis, rather than being a brake, should be a stimulus to go forward in the work of practicing and promoting bowling”. “In my long journey there have been many events, both continental and promotional in countries where Raffa was less widespread – concluded the Lombard sports manager -. And I am happy to have concluded this experience of mine, crowning a dream, namely that of organizing the first edition of the Champions League for clubs”. Present at the Elective Assembly, the president of the CBI, Mutlu Turkmen (also present in the capacity of elector in his capacity as President of the Turkish Bocce Bowling Dart Federation, ed), the federal councilor Sergio Ripamonti, the technical manager of the CER, Alessandro Morani, and the provincial delegate Fib Bergamo, Roberto Nespoli. See also Macron's idea to revive Europe - Pierre Haski

November 26th – 11.50pm

