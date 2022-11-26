Today, Saturday 26 November, the initiative of the Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation returns throughout Italy. It will be possible to buy non-perishable food to donate to people in difficulty, helped by local charitable structures. Over 140,000 volunteers will invite them to buy long-life products: canned vegetables, canned tuna and meat, tomato puree or puree, oil, baby food such as baby food or powdered milk. The volunteers will wear an orange bib, the new identification color present in the Banco Alimentare logo and which will also be used for the bags provided for shopping.

In the province of Treviso the volunteers will be present in 160 supermarkets. The Banco Alimentare Foundation assists and supplies 17 charitable structures in the Marca for over four thousand people assisted.

«We are concerned about the situation we are seeing in our country with more and more people and families who find themselves in absolute poverty or who risk slipping into it despite having a job» says Giovanni Bruno, president of the Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation, «it is essential to continue sensitize all those who can carry out a concrete act of help. The Food Collection is a simple educational gesture of charity, which we have been promoting for over a quarter of a century. Participating in this initiative means countering indifference and encouraging sharing, making a concrete gesture to which we are all invited”.