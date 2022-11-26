Xinhua News Agency, Chongqing, November 25th Topic: For the life and health of the people in the mountain city——Summary of Chongqing Resolutely Winning the Battle of the Epidemic

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Since November 1, with the rapid spread of the Omicron mutant strain, Chongqing has encountered the most severe epidemic test in the past three years. The number of new infections rose rapidly, and the epidemic spread rapidly from the central urban area to the whole city.

In the face of the raging epidemic, Chongqing resolutely implemented the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee chaired by General Secretary Xi Jinping on November 10, unswervingly insisted on the supremacy of the people and life, and unswervingly implemented the “external defense import, internal defense Rebound” general strategy, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, strive to implement the 20 measures to optimize the prevention and control work in detail, quickly start the coordinated prevention and control in the central urban area, and mobilize high-quality medical forces to carry out Treatment, do our best to protect people’s livelihood. After more than 20 days of fierce fighting, the rapid rise of the epidemic has been initially contained.

Facing the epidemic with speed and speed

Since the “11.01” outbreak in Chongqing, a total of more than 60,000 cases of infection have been reported. According to the analysis of disease control experts, this epidemic presents multiple characteristics such as rapid growth of cases, wide spread, and high risk of hidden transmission in society. All 41 districts and counties in the city have reported infections, and the central urban area accounts for more than 80% of the cases, making it the main battlefield for epidemic prevention and control. “This epidemic has multiple points and multiple chains in parallel, and the co-existence of distribution and aggregation. The complexity and difficulty of prevention and control are unprecedented.” Yang Lin, deputy secretary-general of the Chongqing Municipal Government, said.

Facing the extremely severe and complex epidemic situation, on November 10, the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council came to Chongqing to guide further efforts to prevent and control the epidemic. Chongqing City proposes to take more resolute and decisive measures, adhere to the coordinated prevention and control of the central urban area, concentrate on fighting the epidemic annihilation war, curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, and achieve social zeroing as soon as possible.

In view of the isolation of resources in various districts in the central urban area and the imbalance of nucleic acid testing capabilities, mutual assistance in resources should be strengthened. On November 14, four teams composed of more than 200 teachers and students from Chongqing Medical University went to Liangjiang New Area to support nucleic acid testing. Some districts and counties in western Chongqing, southeastern Chongqing, and northeastern Chongqing have tried their best to mobilize resources to support the central city’s fight against the epidemic.

“Chasing the sun” and “finding the sun” are an important part of the epidemic prevention and control work, which is directly related to the speed and efficiency of cutting off the chain of virus transmission. Chongqing has formulated a work plan to implement “quick screening, quick pursuit, quick inspection, and quick transfer” for positive cases, optimized nucleic acid screening strategies, and used the latest intelligent technology to break through data barriers and improve efficiency.

After receiving the mixed inspection tube number, the system automatically extracts the basic data of the positive mixed tube personnel, tracks the key result nodes of the single tube re-inspection of the mixed tube positive personnel in real time, and visualizes the “chasing the sun” progress of the mixed tube positive personnel… in the epidemic prevention and control of the Nan’an District Headquarters, the reporter saw the “Lightning” chasing sun fast screening system recently put into use in Chongqing. According to the person in charge of R&D, after the system was launched, the time spent on “chasing the sun” and “finding the sun” for the special shift staff was reduced by about 6 hours on average, which greatly improved the management efficiency of mixed positive personnel.

On November 11, after the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council announced 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control of the epidemic, Chongqing’s social management and control, utilization of isolated resources, and supply of people’s livelihood materials have been optimized and improved in a timely manner.

Through the joint efforts of all parties, the epidemic prevention and control in Chongqing has achieved phased results, and the efficiency of prevention and control work has been continuously improved. As of now, the epidemic situation in the city has experienced “three declines”, and the proportion of newly infected people in the society has dropped from 63% to 8%. , the daily growth rate of infected people and the transmission index also showed a downward trend, and 6 districts and counties including Fengjie and Wansheng basically achieved zero social status.

Concentrate superior forces to carry out effective treatment

Insufficient beds in square cabin hospitals are a major bottleneck in the admission and treatment of positive infections. At present, Chongqing is speeding up the construction of square cabin hospitals, using low-rent housing, sports venues, commercial markets, etc. to carry out construction and renovation, and to maximize the capacity of admission and treatment.

The Cuntan shelter hospital located by the Yangtze River is rebuilt from a cruise terminal, covering an area of ​​more than 80,000 square meters and will provide more than 16,000 beds. The reporter saw at the construction site on the 23rd that more than 100 excavators, transport vehicles, road rollers, and cranes were roaring and working 24 hours a day.

The Yinglong Fangcai Hospital was put into use on the 22nd, and more than 3,000 medical staff provided medical services for the patients. According to Yan Min, the executive vice president of the Third Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, the first group of nurses come from clinical departments such as respiratory first aid and critical care, and the doctors come from respiratory medicine and surgery, which can meet the treatment needs of patients.

Under the unified deployment of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, Shanghai, Fujian, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Guizhou, Anhui, Hunan and other provinces and cities have recently sent multiple medical teams to support Chongqing’s fight against the epidemic. The reporter learned that these medical aid teams to Chongqing will take over the relevant wards of several square cabin hospitals in Chongqing to further enrich the professional medical staff.

“In the current round of the epidemic in Chongqing, in addition to more than 90% of the cases being asymptomatic infections, there were 29 severe cases and 15 critical cases, most of whom were elderly or chronically ill patients with multiple serious underlying diseases.” Chongqing New Crown Guo Shuliang, deputy head of the pneumonia medical treatment expert group, said that Chongqing has established a strong multi-disciplinary expert treatment team to participate in the treatment, one person, one policy, and precise treatment, while strengthening life care for the elderly and dementia patients with limited mobility and inability to take care of themselves . As of November 24, more than 11,000 infected patients in Chongqing have been discharged since the current round of the epidemic.

Keeping the bottom line of people’s livelihood, “volunteer red” warms a city

Under the epidemic situation, the basic people’s livelihood guarantee is the bottom line that must be firmly held. In this regard, Chongqing set up a people’s livelihood security team, launched an emergency supply guarantee response mechanism, and canceled the pass restrictions on trucks transporting people’s livelihood materials such as vegetables in the central urban area, and implemented “release on sight” to speed up the efficiency of logistics deployment. According to monitoring data, the recent entry volume of vegetables and fruits in the major agricultural product wholesale markets in the central urban area of ​​Chongqing has remained at about 15,000 tons per day.

A touch of “volunteer red” warms a city. In the past few days, Chongqing party members and cadres, community residents, courier brothers, etc. have enthusiastically signed up as volunteers, and more than 600,000 people have participated in voluntary service activities for epidemic prevention and control. In Jinxing Community, Qinjiagang Street, Shapingba District, the community organized more than 200 “Hongyan Volunteers” to establish a WeChat group for mutual assistance in epidemic prevention for all 17 buildings in the area. main force”.

Taohuaqiao Community, Changshengqiao Town, Nan’an District is an old community. 10 of the 17 communities are not managed by property management companies. There are many residents who have “converted from rural areas to non-farmers”, and about 40% of the residents do not know how to shop online. The local area mobilized young and middle-aged party members and volunteers in the party branches of each community to work in groups, and claimed the buildings as “building housekeepers”, helping residents purchase meat and vegetables, buy medicines for medical treatment, take samples at home, and clear away garbage. Cheng Can, the community secretary, said that the “building housekeeper” can accurately meet the living needs of special groups of people, and at the same time “persuade residents and guard the building”, so that residents can feel at home at home.

At present, various communities in the central urban area of ​​Chongqing have established “two lists” of key personnel and needs such as pregnant women, infants, and the disabled, and provide precise “one-to-one” services. The publicity department also organized multiple forces to select literary and artistic works, show film and television dramas, and launch 6 types of cultural, sports and leisure activities “Cultural Dinner on the Cloud” to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of citizens during the epidemic. Some districts and counties have opened 24-hour psychological counseling hotlines to provide citizens with psychological counseling and assistance services. (Reporters Li Yong, Zhang Guilin, Zhou Wentao, Ke Gaoyang)

