BODLO: Trainers, show yourself! Introducing the Fantasy league, Jurečka will be the most expensive

“We Czechs understand politics, weather, respiratory diseases, war strategies and then sports and football. This is a great opportunity for all fans to show themselves,” says Zajíček, and for those who have no idea what Fantasy League is, he describes the basic information on what principle the game is based on.

“The point is that with a pre-arranged amount of money, you assemble a squad with which you go through the season, round after round. It has a precedent in real football. What happens on the field affects your team. You collect points for game situations, the goal is to have as many as possible at the end of the year,” he explains simply.

Important datesTuesday 11 July Launch of the Fantasy League on Sport.czSaturday 22 July 13:30 – Deadline for saving the first lineupSaturday 22 July 15:00 – Start of the new year of the Fortuna League

The important thing is that, unlike overseas concepts, the game on the Sport.cz website will be free. Anyone can participate, the only condition is to have an activated account on Seznam.

Then there is nothing stopping every football enthusiast from getting involved. And how to start? “I have 90 million virtual crowns and I want to assemble a staff of fifteen. The starting eleven and four footballers on the bench,” Zajíček outlines that it is logically impossible to choose whoever you want.

Players have different values. The most expensive will be Slavia striker and last season’s top scorer Václav Jurečka at the beginning, his price will rise to 10.6 million. Sparta forward Jan Kuchta and other productive footballers also cost over 10 million. “But we wanted to go a friendlier way, so that the players were not so expensive and it was possible to assemble the squad sensibly,” Zajíček points out, adding that the value will change based on real form.

The user builds a team for the whole season and then makes adjustments as he sees fit. There is no need to create a new team for each round. The line-up is automatically carried over, eliminating the threat that if the coach forgets, he will have an empty eleven and therefore zero points. “Theoretically, at the beginning, you put together a squad and you don’t have to change it anymore. It depends on you how it pays off or not,” states Zajíček.

Photo: Sport.cz

Fantasy league, an American phenomenon newly on Sport.cz

Before each weekend, the Sport.cz website will publish texts or videos that will serve as tips and recommendations for the bike in question. The negotiations involve cooperation with football legends, who will advise which of the players to sell, exchange, or, on the contrary, choose as captain.

You can hear a detailed description of all the gadgets, including jokers, the role of the captain, unlimited transfers or the special concrete function, from the mouth of Libor Zajíček in the new episode of the Bodlo podcast.

Photo: Sport.cz

Fantasy league, from July 11 on Sport.cz

The most successful players have the opportunity to get really interesting and valuable rewards. The winners of each round will receive various vouchers, the best coaches for the whole season can win, for example, a gaming computer, a gaming console or a television. Those who miss the start do not need to despair, there will be one more game console in the game for the winner of the spring part of the Fortuna League.