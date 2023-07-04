Rome, skeleton found: it could be Andreea Rabciuc

The 28-year-old Romanian lived in Jesi and disappeared on March 12, 2022. To suggest a connection, a chain found on the remains

They could belong to Andreea Rabciucthe 28-year-old Romanian who lived in Jesi and is disappeared on March 12, 2022i human remains found last Saturday during some work with an excavator in a park in the Casal Bertone area in Rome. Prosecutor Irene Bilotta of the is convinced of this Ancona prosecutor’s office who contacted the judicial authorities of the capital to get updates on the skeleton, found in Pigneto. Prosecutor Irene Bilotta wants to understand if it is the girl who disappeared in the countryside of Montecarotto on March 12, 2022.

An excavator, which was clearing the land owned by Ferrovie dello Stato, pulled up one skeletoninside a drainage ditch. According to the coronerand who saw it in the immediacy of the discovery would be a woman, about 30 years old, whose death dates back to about a year ago. The skeleton also had a necklace on. Details that could coincide with Andreea. The first reports that arrived shortly after his disappearance had been made from Rome, both on the Rai broadcast “Who has seen?” and to the lawyer of the only suspect in the disappearance, the boyfriend Simone Gresti who is accused of kidnapping and drug dealing.

Gresti is being investigated on the loose and has always denied hurting his fiancée and having anything to do with her disappearance. Of the woman, despite the searches she also resumed last week with a molecular dog specialized in finding corpses, there is so far no trace. Andreea disappeared after an evening spent in a trailer, with Simone and two other friends, in a piece of land in the countryside of Montecarotto. At the first light of dawn on March 12, 2022, the 28-year-old she would have quarreled with her boyfriend and would have walked along via Montecarottese to go back to Jesi alone, leaving her cell phone in Gresti. Since then she has disappeared into thin air.