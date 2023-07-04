Xuhui District Opens 38 Summer Care Classes for Primary School Students: Focus on Standardization and Specialization

Xuhui District Opens Summer Care Classes for Primary School Students

July 3, 2023

The summer care classes for primary school students in Xuhui District have officially begun on July 3, 2023. This year, the district has opened 38 summer care classes across 13 streets and towns in Xuhui District. The district aims to provide a new and specialized mode of running classes as part of the “2023-2025 Shanghai Citizen Heart Project” and “2023 Shanghai for Private Practical Projects”.

The summer nursery classes are divided into two periods: the first period runs from July 3rd to July 21st, and the second period from July 24th to August 11th. Around 2,700 students have been enrolled in both phases. More than 1,200 volunteers and staff have been recruited for the love summer nursery class, with college student volunteers accounting for 28.82% and high school student volunteers accounting for 63.75%. In terms of site selection, Xuhui classes are divided into two types: schools and communities, with the number of classes in schools accounting for 84.6% of the total.

The Xuhui District Primary School Love Summer Kindergarten for this year has the following four characteristics:

1. Improved organizational structure cohesion: The establishment of the love summer nursery school is organized by the District Civilization Office, the District Education Bureau, and the Youth League Committee, along with 11 other relevant committees, offices, and bureaus. A mobilization and deployment meeting was held on June 9 to clarify the responsibilities of all relevant departments, colleges and universities, social organizations, and more, forming a strong joint force.

2. Establishment of a patrol mechanism to ensure safety: The love summer nursery school strictly implements self-inspection, mutual inspection, and third-party inspection measures. Pre-class inspections have been carried out in all 38 classes across 13 streets and towns, strictly following the requirements of the “five items and ten must checks” for Shanghai primary school students’ love summer nursery classes. Daily inspections have also been established to ensure site safety, personal safety, food safety, and ideological safety.

3. Smooth communication channels and strong handling: Each class of the love summer nursery school has established an information reporting mechanism. Safety information is submitted to the district leadership group after each daily class. Each class also has an emergency response team to effectively strengthen emergency response efforts. Parent WeChat groups are used for information disclosure and real-time communication, and public opinion response measures are in place.

4. Optimized course delivery to showcase features: This year, the love summer nursery class efficiently connected with municipal courses and distributed a total of 8 municipal-level courses. District-level courses were also aligned with the actual needs of Xuhui primary school students, providing various education courses such as youth party history education, Xuhui District history education, Young Pioneers knowledge education, garbage classification, food safety, and safe self-care. Regional characteristic courses were also integrated, with partnerships with Shanghai Branch of Chinese Academy of Sciences, West Bund Art Museum, Hunan Provincial Youth League Working Committee in Shanghai, State Grid Electric Power, Bank of China, and other regional units. These collaborations have resulted in nearly 20 courses such as science popularization, financial enlightenment, and aesthetic appreciation.

The Xuhui Youth League Committee is dedicated to creating a memorable and enriching summer experience for the children in the summer nursery class. With a focus on learning, safety, and fun, the committee strives to create a remarkable “Xuhui love summer nursery school”.

By Xie Jingsheng

