Home Sports Boku talks about Chet’s injury: It’s a pity that he will recover smoothly and prove why he is second – yqqlm
Sports

Boku talks about Chet’s injury: It’s a pity that he will recover smoothly and prove why he is second – yqqlm

by admin
Boku talks about Chet’s injury: It’s a pity that he will recover smoothly and prove why he is second – yqqlm

Original title: Poku talks about Chet’s injury: It’s a pity that he will recover smoothly and prove why he is second

Poku on Chet’s injury: It’s a pity he’ll recover smoothly and prove why he’s No. 2

Live it on August 26th. The Thunder officially announced that the team’s second-place pick Holmgren will miss all games in the 2022-23 season due to an injury to the tarsus joint of his right foot.

Holmgren Thunder teammate Pokusevski, who is currently following the Serbian national team in the World Cup European qualifiers, spoke to European media Mozzart Sport in an interview today.

“I’m really sorry, it’s really bad news for us,” Poku said. “But he’s a young man, working hard, training hard. I think he’ll come back from his injury well, and he’ll be fine. Show why his No. 2 pick this year.”

Related news >>> Chopsticks Brothers?Chet is the second of only three 213cm+/91kg- players in the NBA

(Sean)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  AFC Champions League-Cao Zheng presents Zeka with a hat and Taishan team 0-7 Daegu FC draws the biggest loss record of the Chinese Super League_Lamas_Shandong_Restricted Area

You may also like

Law enforcement officers to escort the “smoke-free” opening...

Lazio-Inter 3-1: goals at Felipe Anderson, Lautaro Mertinez,...

Former Naples coach:Cristiano Ronaldo only scored for himself,...

Monza, Stroppa: “You win by scoring goals and...

Pellegrini-Giunta sposi: on Saturday the wedding in Venice

Rivaldo:Bayern Barcelona are the top contenders for promotion...

Monza-Udinese 1-2, goals from Colpani, Beto and Udogie

Marotta: “Skriniar remains confident about the renewal. Threats...

The Shanghai team completes the pre-registration for Guo...

World track jr, in Tel Aviv again two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy