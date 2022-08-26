Original title: Poku talks about Chet’s injury: It’s a pity that he will recover smoothly and prove why he is second

Poku on Chet’s injury: It’s a pity he’ll recover smoothly and prove why he’s No. 2

Live it on August 26th. The Thunder officially announced that the team’s second-place pick Holmgren will miss all games in the 2022-23 season due to an injury to the tarsus joint of his right foot.

Holmgren Thunder teammate Pokusevski, who is currently following the Serbian national team in the World Cup European qualifiers, spoke to European media Mozzart Sport in an interview today.

“I’m really sorry, it’s really bad news for us,” Poku said. “But he’s a young man, working hard, training hard. I think he’ll come back from his injury well, and he’ll be fine. Show why his No. 2 pick this year.”

Related news >>> Chopsticks Brothers?Chet is the second of only three 213cm+/91kg- players in the NBA

(Sean)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: