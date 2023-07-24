Home » Boleslav’s reinforcements started with a sensational shot. The goal of the decade, Kulič called it
Boleslav's reinforcements started with a sensational shot. The goal of the decade, Kulič called it

The aspirant for the goal of the season was offered by the very first round of the football league. Mladá Boleslav defender Dominik Kostka scored a great goal against Jablonec, in the 47th minute he leaned into a bouncing ball from more than thirty meters and caught the visiting goalkeeper Jan Hanuš with a sensational cannonball. He increased to 2:0, the Central Bohemians finally defeated the North Bohemian Sok 3:1. “It seemed to me that the ball flew for maybe ten or fifteen seconds, I was watching it the whole time. It was an eternity,” Kostka smiled.

