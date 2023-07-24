Home » Fire on Corfu | Info
The evacuation of the settlements of Portes, Megula, Simies, Palea Peritia and Saga in Cassiope was ordered.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/ Dmitri Skachkov

Efforts are underway to put out the fire that broke out earlier in the area of ​​Peritia on Corfu, reports protothema.gr. As reported by TV Corfu, firefighters and civil protection of the municipality of North Corfu are on the scene.

Firefighting units are making maximum efforts to bring the fire under control, although two fires, according to current knowledge, left the forest area and headed towards settlements in old Peritija.

In the fire that broke out in the north of Corfu, an order was given to evacuate the settlements of Portes, Megula, Simies, Palea Peritia and Saga in Kasiope.

By the way, the largest evacuation in the history of Greece due to the fire in Rhodes is underway, and more than 250 firefighters with 50 vehicles, ten planes and eight helicopters are trying to contain the fiery element.

30,000 people were evacuated from the affected area.

The fire on the Greek island of Rhodes is spreading uncontrollably on three fronts.

A large fire is also raging in the Italian region of Calabria.

