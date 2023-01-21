original title:

Warriors Green Army referee report: 6 misjudgments and 5 missed judgments are not good for the Warriors

CCTV News: On January 21, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the referee’s report for the last 2 minutes of the Warriors’ overtime loss to the Celtics in the fourth quarter and overtime. The report shows that all the penalties in regular time were correct, and there were 6 wrong and missed calls in overtime, of which 5 were unfavorable to the Warriors and 1 was unfavorable to the Celtics.

The first missed judgment occurred at the last 1 minute and 47 seconds of overtime. Tatum violated the three-second defense and the referee missed it.

The second missed judgment occurred at the last 1 minute and 45 seconds of overtime. Brogdon fouled Poole for a layup, and the referee missed it.

The third missed judgment occurred at the last 1 minute and 33 seconds of overtime. Horford violated the three-second offense and the referee on duty missed it.

The fourth time was a misjudgment. In the last 1 minute and 02 seconds of overtime, Jaylen Brown broke through and Klay Thompson fouled the ball. The referee called Klay Thompson for a shooting foul. This is a misjudgment and should not Call for a shooting foul.

The fifth missed judgment occurred in the last 6 seconds of overtime. Horford violated the violation in 24 seconds, and the referee on duty missed it.

The last misjudgment occurred in the last 3 seconds of overtime. Wiggins touched the ball out of bounds. The ball should have been awarded to the Celtics, but the referee awarded it to the Warriors.

In the end, the Warriors lost to the Celtics 118-121 in overtime.